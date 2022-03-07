Watch Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Erotic 'Deep Water' Trailer

Romance is hot, heavy and deadly in Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ new film, Deep Water. On Monday, fans got a closer look inside the lives of Vic (Affleck) and Melinda Van Allen (de Armas) with the release of the full trailer for the film that will soon be streaming on Hulu.

The trailer starts where the erotic sneak peek of the film left off, with a steamy moment in the park, where Melinda asks her husband, "Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?”

The trailer then shows scenes of couple's open marriage. Melinda’s escapades are put on display as she sneaks away at a party with a man (Finn Wittrock), and also shares steamy moments in a pool and a car with another man, played by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. All of this while her husband Vic looks on.

Things come crashing down as the trailer intensifies, with Melinda screaming for help before someone is pulled out of the water, hinting that something sinister has happened. “The truth is, if you were married to anyone else, you’d be so bored, you’d kill yourself,” Melinda tells her husband.

Based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, the film takes viewers inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic and Melinda Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.

Deep Water is where Affleck and de Armas met and started their brief, whirlwind romance in 2019, which lasted until January 2021.

Originally, the film was slated to premiere in theaters on Jan. 14, before it was pulled a month before its release. The movie, directed by Adrian Lyne, also stars Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Kristen Connolly, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope.

Deep Water will debut March 18 as a Hulu Original in the United States.