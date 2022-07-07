Watch Chris Pratt's Cell Phone Go Off in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Bloopers Clip (Exclusive)

Star-Lord… with an iPhone? Thor… catching a case of the giggles? A dance party… aboard a spaceship? Thor: Love and Thunder comes to digital on Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD on Sept. 27, and both releases come with a reel of never-before-seen bloopers from the film's set. ET has an exclusive first look at the laugh-filled montage.

The bloopers begin with two instances of a phone ringing while filming, both times belonging to Chris Pratt, who apologizes as the cast giggles around him. Pratt reprised his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Star-Lord for the film, and joins Chris Hemsworth's Thor in a quest for ultimate space navigation -- maybe the iPhone ringtones are just part of the pilot's control panel.

The rest of the reel includes several shots of Hemsworth breaking character in laughter, including one shot in which he jokingly tells Tessa Thompson "don't look at me ever again." The bloopers end with a collection of actors dancing on set, including writer-director Taika Waititi, in front of the blue screens and aboard several spacecraft.

Thor: Love and Thunder followed the beloved God of Thunder on a journey to put a stop to the evil Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale). Along the way, he works with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), King Valkyrie (Thompson), and powerful warrior Korg (Waititi).

The film's post-credits scene also included the first glimpse of Brett Goldstein's debut as Hercules, God of Strength.

"When [Marvel] called me and said, 'Oh, we've had this idea, I was like, well, there's something wrong with their space-time continuum," the Ted Lasso star told ET of his casting in July. "I'm in the wrong universe -- or the right one, let's face it. Something's happened, I'm being punk'd."

Though the appearance was brief, Goldstein's character promises his father Zeus (Russell Crowe) that he will avenge him and make Thor "fall from the sky." The line led fans to speculate that Goldstein will return in the near future.

Is he ready to go toe-to-toe with Chris Hemsworth in a battle of the gods? "Yeah, I mean, he seems like a small guy," Goldstein said with a laugh. "We're a similar build."

Hercules may have his work cut out for him, though: Hemsworth made headlines for his built physique in Love and Thunder. Apparently, though, the muscle-building was largely the result of pandemic boredom: "train, eat, train, eat," he told USA TODAY. There wasn’t much else to do, though his wife, Elsa Pataky, wasn’t thrilled with the end result.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much," he told the newspaper. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.'"

In addition to the full gag reel, the digital release of Thor: Love and Thunder comes with an audio commentary from Waititi and three featurettes on the history of Thor. The package is completed by four deleted scenes, two of which also feature banter between Thor and Star-Lord.

The film will be released on Digital Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 27.