Watch Jennifer Garner Bawl After Finishing 'The Office'

More than seven years after it debuted its final-ever episode, Jennifer Garner is mourning the end of The Office. The actress had some serious tears to shed before putting the series behind her!

Garner took to social media on Monday, explaining how she and her children had spent recent months watching the series. After viewing the finale, she hilariously shot a video of her thoughts -- accidentally in slow motion.

"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups,' 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice," Garner wrote. "Apparently we are sensitive people -- the finale hit us pretty hard."

"When I realized I’d accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realized: your Monday might need this, too. 🙈👵🏼😬♥️♥️♥️," she continued, before inviting the beloved show's cast and crew over to her place via hashtags, "#thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales."

The video featured Garner, 48, doing a voiceover on top of the slow-motion video of herself.

"You’ll never guess which show my kids and I watched an episode a day of… and guess what? We finished it," she said. "And, guess what? It gave me some really big feelings."

"Oh, bless her heart,” she added, laughing while watching herself get emotional in the video. “Oh my goodness. Look who needed a big cry, and maybe a shower would have been helpful, but it’s nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right? So, thank you. If you’ve ever heard of this show The Office, you should try it. It’s wonderful."

The NBC adaptation was based on the original U.K. series starring Ricky Gervais. Garner was presumably referring to the U.S. version.

