Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off Furniture, Decor, Kitchen & More

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale -- Save Up to 60% Off Furniture, Decor, Kitchen &amp; More

Wayfair is having a huge sale for the end of the year! The online homeware retailer's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is offering up to 60% off across categories through Jan. 5. 

The Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale has deals up to 60% off living room seating, bedroom furniture from $99, area rugs from $49, kitchen and dining up to 55% off, outdoor furniture up to 60% off, storage solutions up to 50% off and decor from $30. 

If you're wanting to spruce up your space for the new year, the Wayfair sale is the perfect event to shop for all your home upgrading needs. From home office essentials to stylish decor accessories, Wayfair has an expansive inventory with already low prices. 

Be sure to also check out the site's closeout deals on last-chance finds and their annual holiday sale.

If you're still last-minute shopping for the holidays and you're looking for the perfect gift for a homeware lover, check out these gifts cards that don't require any shipping.

Shop the Wayfair End-of-Year Clearance Sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale below. 

Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper

Foundstone

Foundstone Joy 77

Wayfair

Joy 77" Round Arm Sleeper

>Foundstone

Both a sofa and bed, this round arm sleeper sofa is great for guest rooms, apartments and home offices. It's currently 47% off! 

REGULARLY $549

Bushwick Platform Bed

Novogratz

Novogratz Bushwick Platform Bed

Wayfair

Bushwick Platform Bed

>Novogratz

This metal bed looks both modern and vintage-inspired. 

REGULARLY $269

Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

Kelly Clarkson Home

Kelly Clarkson Home Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

Wayfair

Lourdes Velvet Task Chair

>Kelly Clarkson Home

Save 39% on this stylish velvet swivel chair from Kelly Clarkson's home line. 

REGULARLY $241

Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug (Rectangle 7'10" x 10')

Mercury Row

Mercury Row Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug

Wayfair

Colona Geometric Shag White Area Rug (Rectangle 7'10" x 10')

>Mercury Row

This popular, cozy geometric shag rug is a versatile design for any room. Available in rectangle, oval, round, square and runner sizes. 

REGULARLY $355

Owings 5 Piece Dining Set

Alcott Hill

Alcott Hill Owings 5 Piece Dining Set

Wayfair

Owings 5 Piece Dining Set

>Alcott Hill

A traditional five-piece wooden dining set for 63% off. 

REGULARLY $749

Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace

Regal Flame

Regal Flame Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace

Wayfair

Utopia Ventless Portable Bio Ethanol Tabletop Fireplace

>Regal Flame

Score a portable tabletop fireplace that requires no electric, gas, chimney or gel cans -- perfect for adding warmth and ambiance outdoors or indoors. 

REGULARLY $99.99

Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage

Trent Austin Design

Trent Austin Design Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage

Wayfair

Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage

>Trent Austin Design

A chic coffee table made from wood and metal for a modern farmhouse vibe.

REGULARLY $434.05

Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror

Ivy Bronx

Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror

Wayfair

Three Posts Zainab Beveled Accent Mirror

>Ivy Bronx

Add this curved oval frame accent mirror in the bathroom, foyer or bedroom for a touch of glamorous flair. 

REGULARLY $243

Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light

Birch Lane

Birch Lane Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light

Wayfair

Keener 3 - Light Dimmable Vanity Light

>Birch Lane

We love how sleek and simple this three-bulb dimmable vanity light looks. 

REGULARLY $177

VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser

VIGO

VIGO VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser

Wayfair

VG02001CH Edison Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet with Optional Soap Dispenser

>VIGO

Upgrade the sink with this pull-down kitchen faucet that offers an aerated flow or powerful spray. 

REGULARLY $250

