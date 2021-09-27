Wells Adams Reveals Why He and Sarah Hyland Still Want a Big Wedding After 2 Postponements (Exclusive)

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland aren't letting postponements get them down! In an interview with ET, the Bachelor Nation star revealed why he and his fiancée have their heart set on a big wedding, even after canceling their big day twice due to COVID-19.

"We kind of set up this big wedding. Then, it got postponed. So then, we set it up again. Then, it got postponed," Adams said. "We're kind of so committed that we're like, 'Well, we got to have the big wedding.' And so, it's coming."

"We have a lot of rich friends. We want them to give us gifts," he quipped. "So, we're going to do it and hopefully it's not going to get postponed again. Fingers crossed."

The couple is in the planning stages again, and Adams said they're "hoping third time's the charm."

"What else could happen that could stop this thing?" he questioned with a laugh. "Who knows? But yeah, we are planning."

The pair got engaged in 2019, and was due to tie the knot in August 2020. They celebrated their would-be wedding day by going to a winery with friends.

"I brought a white dress and a veil I got on Etsy. And my bridesmaids, they got a real wedding bouquet for me and surprised me," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And we took fake wedding pictures for fun."

Outside of planning his wedding, Adams is busy serving as the bartender and master of ceremonies on Bachelor in Paradise, which is gearing up for its final two episodes of the season. His expanded gig on the reality series, Adams told ET, has made him more sure than ever that he'd love to host the franchise full time.

"That's the greatest job in the history of jobs. You say three lines, and get to travel around the world, and wear cool suits," he said. "So yeah, if ABC wants me to host the show, then let's go. I can also bartend, and I can also be the therapist. What do you guys need me to do? Please and thank you. I would like that job."

The three hour-long penultimate episode of Bachelor in Paradise will air Tuesday, Sept. 28, on ABC. Check out all of ET's coverage for the latest drama on the beach.