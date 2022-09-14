Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility for Help With 'Overall Health Issues'

Wendy Williams is putting her health first. The famed talk show host has checked into a wellness facility to focus on healing her "overall health issues," Shawn Zanotti, Wendy Williams' publicist, tells ET.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast.' Ms.Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time," Zanotti shared.

Up until this point, Williams hasn't presented an official diagnosis for symptoms including nonlinear speech, brain fog, memory loss and hallucinations, though she has been open about her battles with Graves' disease and lymphedema.

In June of this year, The Wendy Williams Show came to end following her leave of absence from the program. She did not host the show's final season.

Williams' talk show launched into national syndication in 2009 and gained her several Daytime Emmy wins. Following her show's cancellation, Williams has resurfaced in a new promo for her upcoming eponymous podcast, The Wendy Experience.

In the clip, shared on Instagram, the 58-year-old star tells viewers, "Co-hosts, I’m famous and I’ll be back -- trust me."

"Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting the first episode of her podcast," her manager, William Selby, previously told ET. "That’s the focus right now."