Wes Bentley Addresses Possibility That Kevin Costner Will Leave 'Yellowstone'

If Yellowstone does end in its current form sooner than expected, reportedly due to a conflict in Kevin Costner's schedule, it won't come as a surprise to Wes Bentley.

The actor, who plays Montana State Attorney General Jamie Dutton, the adopted son of Costner's character, John Dutton, recently told TVLine at SCAD TVFest that his character's mortality -- and those of others, like Costner -- is something he's pondered since season 1 of the hit Paramount Network show.

"I thought about this in season 1," Bentley told the outlet, "because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die… [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie."

Bentley made the remarks nearly two weeks after Deadline reported alleged disagreements over Costner's filming schedule. According to the report, Costner, who recently unboxed his Golden Globe for his role on Yellowstone, allegedly requested one week of shooting to complete the remaining eight episodes in the back half of season 5, which is slated to air in the summer. His request was allegedly denied by Paramount Network.

What's more, Matthew McConaughey is in talks to star in a new Yellowstone series, which would serve as a bridge during the transitional period, according to multiple reports, with several original Yellowstone stars expected to join if it moves forward. The potential McConaughey-led series would first launch on Paramount Network before transitioning to Paramount+.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement to ET. "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.”

Last month, while at the Golden Globe Awards, Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler, told ET that fans can expect at least two more seasons.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a seventh, that's all I can say," Hauser told ET. "That's all I can tell you."

When asked if there was even a tiny bit more news he could share, Hauser responded, "No, I like to know with the fans. It will be a surprise."

That same night, Hauser also reacted to fan theories that a Dutton will die.

"I'm not the man to ask, but listen, you never know," Hauser told ET about whether a character may not be long for the Yellowstone world. "[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what's coming. I love that about him."

"I think the show's amazing because of it," he continued, "so we'll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come."

The first half of the show's fifth season came to an end with tensions between siblings Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie at an all-time, potentially deadly, high. As for which of those characters may perish as a result of their feud, Hauser, who plays Beth's husband, said, "I don't know. I would never [guess]."