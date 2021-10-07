'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?' Docuseries Explores the Actress' Tragic Death: Watch

The life and death of Brittany Murphy is the focus of a two-part HBO Max docuseries, What Happened Brittany Murphy? Ahead of its debut on Oct. 14, the streaming platform shared the first trailer, which shows how the project plans to go “beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.”

Before her untimely death in 2009, Murphy became the face of a generation by starring in films like Clueless, Drop Dead Gorgeous and 8 Mile. But despite her impact onscreen, her legacy has been marred by conspiracy theories surrounding her death, including questions about her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack.

Directed by Cynthia Hill, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? features new archival footage and interviews from those closest to her as the docuseries examines the impact of Hollywood’s sexism and tabloid culture.

“I agreed to do this film because I think it’s a shame that Brittany’s promising life and career has been eclipsed by the circumstances of her death," Hill said when the project was first announced. "I think it’s important to celebrate Brittany’s talent as we struggle to explain the tragic circumstances of her and Simon’s deaths.”

Both parts of What Happened, Brittany Murphy? will premiere Thursday, Oct. 14 on HBO Max.