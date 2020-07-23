What's Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Bad Boys may be for Life, but the first two movies in the franchise won't be forever on Netflix. The streaming service is saying goodbye to Bad Boysand Bad Boys II at the end of the month, as well as a number of other popular titles, including Get Him to the Greek, Clueless, Groundhog Day, Child's Play and He's Just Not That Into You.
You've still got time to watch all these movies, but you better get on it if you've been putting it off!
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving Netflix in August. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix in August as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home while the theaters are closed and release dates are postponed.
August 1, 2020
Skins: Seasons 1-7
August 3, 2020
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Seasons 1-2
August 7, 2020
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
August 14, 2020
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
August 18, 2020
The Incident
August 19, 2020
Some Kind of Beautiful
August 20, 2020
Bad Rap
August 21, 2020
Just Go With It
August 23, 2020
Fanatic
August 25, 2020
Blue Is the Warmest Color
August 28, 2020
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
August 31, 2020
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day
Check back here every month for the latest upcoming Netflix departures.
And if you're looking for more to watch when these titles leave, here are what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and the best feel-good movies to stream right now.
RELATED CONTENT: