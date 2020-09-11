'Wheel of Fortune' Stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White Honor Alex Trebek in Moving Posts

Two TV game show legends are remembering Alex Trebek. The longtime Jeopardy! host died at the age of 80 on Sunday following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer. Wheel of Fortune co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White both took to social media to honor the late game show icon.

"Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him," Sajak, 74, tweeted on Sunday. "A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day."

Alex Trebek’s courage, grace and strength inspired millions and awed those of us who knew him. A tremendous loss for his family, friends, co-workers and countless viewers. I was honored to be a friend and a part of his professional family for all these years. A very sad day. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

White, 63, posted a throwback shot of herself and Trebek on Instagram, writing, "I will cherish the many memories I have shared with Alex Trebek that date back well before either of our careers took off. I will always be in awe of the way he faced the battle he fought so valiantly, and I’m devastated to lose my longtime friend. My heart is with his family, friends, co-workers and fans. There will never be another Alex Trebek and he will truly be missed."

The official Wheel of Fortune account tweeted, "Our hearts are with our friends at Jeopardy! as they say goodbye to their incredible host, Alex Trebek. He will be greatly missed by all of us."

Our hearts are with our friends at Jeopardy! as they say goodbye to their incredible host, Alex Trebek. He will be greatly missed by all of us. https://t.co/pjEBPcmMHr — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2020

In the '80s and '90s Trebek guest hosted Wheel of Fortune a few times and in 2000 he appeared on a celebrity Halloween episode. The trio was last photographed together in November 2019 when they attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Harry Friedman, the executive producer of both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

In addition to Sajak and White, many other top TV hosts have spoken out honoring Trebek, including Steve Harvey, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and more.

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020

Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020

RIP to a great giver of joy and knowledge. https://t.co/NsB6ejrBHQ — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was a gentleman, and it was a privilege to share the stage, even briefly, with such a kind, thoughtful guy. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/moZrpOhLwA — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2020

The best in the business. You will be missed, my friend 🙏🏻 Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek... pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020

For more on Trebek's legacy, watch the video below.