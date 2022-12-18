'When Calls The Hearts' Andrea Brooks Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name

It’s a boy! When Calls the Hearts Andrea Brooks welcomed her son. The 33-year-old actress made the reveal on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post. In a picture, that was just captioned with a simple white heart emoji, Brooks looks at the camera while her son nuzzles close to her chest.

ET can confirm that his name is Levon -- after Brooks’ favorite Elton John song. The little bundle also arrived weighing 10 lbs. and 6 oz.

Little Levon joins his big sister, Viola -- whom Brooks welcomed in 2019.

In November, the Canadian actress, who plays Faith Carter on WCTH, confirmed the sex of her baby to ET and dished about pregnancy with baby number two.

"I'd say this one has been easier in the sense that I'm not as riddled with fears," she told ET’s Deidre Behar. "I've been keeping busy with work, and have been doing a lot less googling. Those internet wormholes can really keep a mom to be up at night. I'd say I'm much more relaxed and confident when it comes to my parenting abilities."

Denean Dale/ Andrea Brooks

Brooks also shared Viola's reaction to becoming a big sister.

"She's very excited. A lot of her little friends have welcomed siblings over the past year, so I think she has a general idea of what to expect," Brooks said. "She wasn't all that enthusiastic when I told her she would be a big sister, in fact, I remember she looked me square in the eyes and said, 'Yes mama, I know! I told you!' I'm assuming since she watched her friends become big brothers and sisters, she just figured that was in the cards for our family, too. It definitely was not an emotional TikTok-worthy moment."

When it comes to being a family of four, Brooks revealed that is the perfect number for teamwork.

"I'm most excited for Viola to step into the big sister role," she told ET. "Four is such a nice, even number. I'm hoping the even parent-to-kid ratio works out for us. I'm in awe of any family where the kids outnumber the parents. ‘How do you guys do it?’”