Where Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship Stands After He's Spotted at Her Los Angeles Home

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally at a place where they're ready to co-parent together after their tumultuous 2016 split, a source tells ET.

Pitt was snapped last Tuesday leaving Jolie's Los Angeles mansion on his motorcycle in pictures published by The Daily Mail, marking the first time he's been spotted at her home since their breakup. Although they engaged in a highly publicized, hard-fought custody battle over their six kids -- 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twin Vivienne and Knox -- our source says they now are on the same page when it comes to working together to raise their children.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," the source says. "They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

"They chose to live close to one another so they could easily go back and forth with the kids," the source adds. "This week wasn't the first time Brad and Angelina have spent time together at her home. They are in a much more amicable relationship."

This marks a notable change from 56-year-old Pitt and 45-year-old Jolie's attitude toward one another after she shockingly filed for divorce from him in September 2016. Back in March 2018, a source told ET that while the two attempted therapy with their children, they could "barely be in the same room together."

Our source reiterates that their breakup was extremely difficult.

"When Brad and Angelina first separated, their only communication was through their attorneys," our source says. "They literally couldn't bear to even speak to one another. It was a very difficult time in their lives and their lack of communication made their living situation and custody decisions even more challenging."

However, according to the source, the two are now in agreement when it comes to what they want for their kids.

"Brad seemed ready to co-parent before Angelina but now they are on the same page," the source says. "Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents. It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way."

In May, a source told ET that Pitt and Jolie's relationship was greatly improved when they reached a custody agreement in November 2018.

"He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out," the source said. "They have come so far."

"Brad's kids are the most important thing to him," the source added. "He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Vogue India earlier this month, Jolie said that her decision to divorce Pitt was for the sake of their children.

"I separated for the well-being of my family," she said. "It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Watch the video below for more:

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz