Where to Buy the Best Face Masks For Exercising

Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, just as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe and exercise in through the summer to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities or exercising. When choosing the best mask for summer, exercise or working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks for exercise to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

Below, ET Style's pick of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.