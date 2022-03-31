'White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch' Trailer Delves Into the Dark Side of the Famed Retailer

Netflix is diving into the behind-the-scenes drama and controversy behind the famed retailer Abercrombie & Fitch.

The streaming platform dropped the first trailer for their new documentary, White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, on Thursday, which examines the early days of the company as it skyrocketed to fame in the '90s and early 2000s.

"It was such a pop culture phenomenon," one interview subject says in the trailer, recalling just how popular the retail chain was for a time.

However, the trailer quickly lays out one of the major controversies that would arise for the company, as one interview subject recalls comments made by former CEO Mike Jeffries, "We go after the cool kids... if they didn't look a certain way, they didn't belong in our clothing. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."

Helmed by documentarian Alison Klayman -- the filmmaker behind 2021's Jagged and 2019's The Brink -- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch features candid interviews with dozens of former employees, executives and models as it unravels the darker side of the high-end clothing store's business practices.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch debuts April 19 on Netflix.