Whitney Port Reflects on Her Second Miscarriage Ahead of What Would Have Been Her Due Date

Whitney Port is sending her love to women with fertility issues.

The Hills: New Beginnings star took to her Instagram Story on Friday to reflect on her second miscarriage, ahead of what would have been her due date. Port shared a photo of herself holding her new nephew, writing how she would have had a newborn this week.

"Crazy to think I would have had a newborn within this week too," she wrote alongside the photo, captured by multiple outlets. "[My sister] Jade and I got pregnant at the exact same time last fall (isn't that wild?) and then I miscarried after 8 weeks. Sad to really think about it, but I just wanted to say it just to get it out of my head and send everyone who is dealing with some kind of fertility issue a virtual hug."

She also posted a slideshow of herself with her sister's newborn, as well as other snaps of her time with them.

"CHICAGO & TATE JEFFREY in a carousel nutshell. *** @fschicago you are 💭 (that means “dream” in emoji) xx," she captioned the post.

Port suffered a miscarriage in January. This came just six months after she suffered her first miscarriage in July 2019.

In January when she shared the tragic news, Port explained that she and husband Tim Rosenman -- who share almost 4-year-old son Sonny -- had decided to start a YouTube channel to share updates on renovating their house and pregnancy journey. At the time, she noted that she wasn't sure if they would still go through with the video series given the circumstances. "I wasn't sure I wanted to relive the pain," wrote Port.

"However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation," she explained. "Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all...I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again."

The reality star and Rosenman did end up sharing their story in a handful of YouTube videos. For more on Port, see below.