Why Bill Hader Won't Discuss His Relationship With Anna Kendrick

Bill Hader doesn't plan to divulge any information about his relationship with Anna Kendrick. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old Barry star declined to comment on his personal life, citing his three kids as his reason for staying mum.

Hader, who divorced Maggie Carey in 2018, shares Hayley, 7, Harper, 10, Hannah, 12, with his writer-director ex.

"They just want me to be their dad," he said of his daughters. "They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do."

Back in January, a source told ET that Hader and Kendrick, 36, had been "dating for a while." The pair starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie, Noelle, together, but it's unclear when they officially began dating.

"They really like each other and share the same sense of humor," the source said. "They're both very happy in the relationship and it shows. They have a natural connection."

Last month, a source told ET that "Bill and Anna are in love and very happy in their relationship, and enjoying their time together."

While the lovebirds appear to be in relationship bliss, the source said that they are "in no rush to get engaged and are happy with how things are going."