Why Is the 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Delayed on Netflix?

Love Is Blind fans faithfully tuned in on Sunday, April 16 for the live reunion of season 4. But they were met with error messages and livestream issues. The special, which was the streaming service's second live event after Chris Rock's Selective Outrage standup show last month, was delayed from its scheduled 8 p.m. ET start time by more than an hour as Netflix struggled with technical issues.

Co-host Vanessa Lachey went live on her Instagram to share that the reunion had not started as they awaited a fix, assuring fans, "This is so 2023. I can't show the season 4 cast, but Nick and I and the audience is all here. We are sitting here. Apparently y'all, everybody broke the internet to see this reunion! So we're ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We're getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones, onto your tablets or whatever you're watching on. I promise we will save all of the tea for you."

ET has learned the Love is Blind reunion will now be pre-recorded and be posted on Netflix later Sunday evening. The official watch party at The Vermont in Los Angeles, which many of the show's former cast members attended and live streamed, was the only venue to see the special live.

A recording began and shut off on the streaming service, featuring Vanessa saying that the reunion was no longer live due to the delays. She also revealed that Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas would not be in attendance, but that they had recorded an interview with the Lacheys to be featured later in the special.

Netflix tweeted out at 9:29 p.m. ET: "To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

The official Love Is Blind account shared a post writing, "Love is late. It will be worth it."

The account also gave fans a teaser at some of the cast's reunion ensembles for the big event. Those shown in attendance included Chelsea Griffin, Paul Peden, Micah Lussier, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, and Irina Solomonova.

Ahead of the live reunion, ET spoke with this season's cast and got answers on their present-day relationship statuses and what happened after the altar.

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.