Why Kamala Harris' White Suit Is So Powerful -- Get Her Look!

Kamala Harris made history as vice president-elect, and she wore the perfect suit to mark the monumental event.

On Saturday, Joe Biden was projected to win the presidency with Harris as his VP running mate. Harris became the first woman, Black and South Asian-American person to be elected as vice president. During their victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, Harris stunned in a monochromatic ensemble featuring a white suit (reportedly from Carolina Herrera according to The New York Times), an ivory satin pussy-bow blouse and nude Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe pumps.

Harris' suit was a nod to the women's suffrage movement. In her speech, Harris thanked the women who paved the path and fought to secure the right to vote for women.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century, 100 years ago with the 19th Amendment, 55 years ago with the Voting Rights Act and now in 2020 with a new generation of women in our country who cast their ballots and continued the fight for their fundamental right to vote and be heard," Harris said.



"Tonight, I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been," she continued. "And I stand on their shoulders. And what a testament it is to Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president."

The pussy-bow blouse is also said to be a nod to women's empowerment -- a popular style among working women.

Just a few hours after Biden and Harris addressed the nation, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph reprised their roles as the duo for a sketch on Saturday Night Live. Rudolph nailed Harris' look from head-to-toe in a near-identical white suit.

NBC

Recreate Harris' inspiring look yourself in a similar white suit, bow blouse and pumps by shopping ET Style's selects below.

GET THE LOOK: