Why Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Works

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong! A source tells ET that the pair is "still dating and it works because they keep it simple."

"There aren’t any huge expectations or crazy commitments on either side," the source says. "They have gotten a lot closer, but Kendall’s schedule is particularly super busy and Devin is very understanding of that."

Additionally, the source notes that Jenner, 25, "is also very much her own individual and likes her off time with family and friends and having her space."

Jenner and Booker, a 24-year-old NBA player, were spotted heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, California, last August. The pair was joined by pal D'Angelo Russell as well as Kylie Jenner and several other friends.

Prior to the outing, the pair got flirty on Instagram. At the time, though, a source told ET that they were "absolutely not dating" or "hooking up."

