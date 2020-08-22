Why Malin Akerman Only Watches Her Own Movies Once (Exclusive)

Malin Akerman admits that watching her past rom-coms makes her feel "cringey." The 42-year-old actress tells ET's Leanne Aguilera that she's not a fan of revisiting her old movies, especially not with her 7-year-old son, Sebastian.

"I always love to watch the movie once, just to see how it all comes together. But it is a little bit of that kind of cringey feeling," she explains. "Maybe I’ll sit for a few minutes…But a lot of my films I can’t sit with my whole family and watch, especially not with my son yet."

One film she is excited to share with her family is her latest flick, The Sleepover. Akerman stars as a seemingly normal stay-at-home mom, whose kids, during a fun weekend sleepover with their best friends, discover that she is actually a former high-end thief in the witness protection program. Ken Marino co-stars as her husband, and Joe Manganiello as her former flame.

"I am looking forward to this one because we will be able to view it as a family," Akerman tells ET.

When asked if she's getting cool parent points because of this movie, the actress says, "This is my one shot at that." She's also excited for her son to see two scenes in the movie that she thinks he's going to love.

"I’m not even in it, [but] the kids discovering my secret lair with all of the gadgets. My son, his brain is going to explode because he is all about that stuff. He’s very into Spy Kids and all the gadgets that they have," she shares. "And then the other scene that I’m really excited for him to see is the fight scene. To see his mom kick ass. I think it will be interesting to see how he reacts to that. He’ll either like it, or be weirded out by it."

Akerman, on her end, loved getting physical on set. "I love doing stunts. Stunts, especially, is such a fun day of feeling cool. And then you see the replay of it, because you see the stunt people around you going, 'Wow!' You’re in it and you’re doing it and you watch the replay and you go, 'Wow! I felt so much cooler while I was doing it,'" she explains. "It really is so much fun to get to do that and you really don’t get to do it very often."

The Sleepover is now streaming on Netflix.