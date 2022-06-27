Why TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio and Travis Barker's Son Landon Are Sparking Relationship Rumors

Travis Barker's son, Landon, is reportedly dating TikTok and reality TV star Charli D'Amelio. Rumors that the pair have been seeing each other romantically started spreading after they were spotted together leaving Travis Barker's concert in early June.

Sources confirmed to People, "They're seeing each other, and it's early stages."

Both Landon and Charlie are 18 years old and have been spotted hanging out in the same friend group in the past. Eagle-eyed fans also discovered both Charli and Landon were tattooed by the same artist recently.

Adding fuel to the fire, Charli and Landon were also spotted leaving Charli's sister, Dixie's, debut album launch party.

Before Landon, Charli was dating fellow TikToker and musician Lil Huddy aka Chase Hudson. He appeared as her on-again, off-again love interest on Charli's family's reality TV series, The D'Amelio Show. However, the couple officially called it quits in April 2020.

Charli wrote at the time, "Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together."

She continued, "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

Despite the breakup, Charli said, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

For his part, Landon was previously linked to social media personality Devenity Perkins in 2016, but hasn't had a public relationship since.