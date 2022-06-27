Will Packer Teases What to Expect From 'Girls Trip 2' (Exclusive)

The girls are traveling! ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with filmmaker and producer Will Packer on the 2022 BET Awards red carpet, where Packer confirmed that the highly anticipated Girls Trip sequel is currently in production and that "it's gonna be better than the first one."

That's a tall order, but Packer is confident in his declaration, adding, "You can’t do Girls Trip 2 if you’re not gonna top yourself."

When asked where the road trip comedy might take the stars -- including Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish -- Packer shared that the Flossy Posse will not be returning to New Orleans for their next adventure.

"I can't tell you where we're gonna go yet, but we were in New Orleans the first time and we're not going back to New Orleans," he revealed. "We're going somewhere bigger and better. When we announce it, you'll remember I said that to you."

The producer hinted that the new location might be somewhere in Africa, which isn't surprising since Packer recently shot his film with Idris Elba, Beast, in South Africa.

ET spoke with Queen Latifah earlier this month -- alongside her Hustle co-star, Adam Sandler, to promote their new Netflix basketball drama -- and she also mentioned South Africa as a possible location for the second film.

"I mean, I wanna go to like Brazil... or I'm hearing South Africa," she shared.

"Oh yeah, yeah that's a good idea," added Sandler -- who is also known for writing comedies set in exotic locales.

"I mean, I'm down to go where it's warm, and where there's a beach!" Latifah added with a laugh. "But with the girls, it doesn't matter. I know it's gonna be fun."

"That movie's the best," Sandler shared with a smile. "I didn't know you were doing another one! That's great news!"

Back in June 2019, Hall told ET that she and the rest of the cast want to ensure that the new film isn't just a retread.

"I think it's about the timing and also everyone wants to make sure that the story's worthy of a sequel," she said. "We don't want y'all talking about us 'cause then y'all will be like, 'Why'd they do a second one? They should have just left it alone.'"

"I know that they are trying really hard to come up with the perfect idea," Hall also shared.

It sounds like things are finally coming together for the long-awaited sequel!