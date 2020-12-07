Will Smith Blasts 50 Cent in DMs After Rapper Messages Him About Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina

The "Candy Shop" rapper first messaged Will to check on him after his and Jada's candid conversation on Red Table Talk. On the episode, released on Friday, Jada admitted to getting into an "entanglement" with August while she and Will were separated.

"Yo Will you alright over there?" 50 Cent wrote to Will, who replied, "Yes i’m cool, I appreciate your concern my brother."

50 continued, asking why Jada would "tell you that sh*t on a show" for everyone to see, and Will responded, "We broke up so she did her and I did me."

"Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out," 50 wrote, pushing Will over the edge.

"F**k you 50," he fired back at the rapper, who didn't understand what he might have said wrong.

August opened up about his relationship with Jada in an interview late last month, claiming that Will gave him his blessing on the romance.

On Red Table Talk, Jada said she first met August more than four years ago and that the singer had initially come to her when he was "sick" and in need of some help. Jada said she ended up getting involved with August when she and Will were separated.

"I was done with your a**," Will said of their separation. "We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I'll figure out how to make myself happy."

Will pushed Jada to admit her "entanglement" with August was actually a "relationship," and she confessed it was. However, she pushed back against the notion that Will gave August "permission."

"The only person that could give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," she pointed out.

"I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good," Jada continued about her relationship with August. "And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency."

See more in the video below.