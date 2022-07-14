Yeardley Smith, Voice of Lisa Simpson on 'The Simpsons,' Marries Detective Who Once Served as Her Security

Yeardley Smith is married -- and she has The Simpsons partly to thank. The actress, who has served as the longtime voice of Lisa Simpson, married Dan Grice on June 11, her rep confirmed to ET.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, they tied the knot at their Los Angeles home, eight years after they first met at none other than an unveiling of a mural in Springfield, Oregon, for the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons. Grice, a detective, happened to serve as her security that day.

“I get a giggly feeling when I think about it because Dan didn’t want to go to this event and I didn’t want to go to this event but something bigger than us was like, ‘no, no, listen, you two are going to meet and it’s going to work out. You just have to have faith,’" Smith told the outlet. “We’ve seen it in movies and you always wonder, wouldn’t it be great if life was like that? Sometimes it is.”

In 2018, they got engaged and, after the coronavirus pandemic pushed their wedding from 2021 to 2022, they finally got to become wife and husband. "It was amazing. It was my favorite wedding yet," Smith, who has been married twice before, told THR with a laugh. "I was the most present for this one. I’m going to be 58 in July and there’s something to be said for having a little bit of wisdom after all this time and two divorces. Nobody can say that we rushed into it. It felt really natural and really lovely."