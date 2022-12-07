'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Reveals 2023 Premiere Date With Cryptic Teaser

Yellowjackets, the breakout Emmy-nominated survival series, will return with season 2 on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Showtime revealed the anticipated premiere date with a cryptic new teaser and first look at the young survivors as winter sets in.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series follows a group of female high school soccer players who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash. Divided into two timelines, it jumps between the past, as the girls struggle to survive the elements and each other, and the present, as a small grownup group of the only known survivors are forced to confront the secrets of what happened 25 years prior.

Season 2 picks up after the tragic death of one of their own and a divide growing among the remaining teenagers, who eventually descend into cannibalistic clans, while the adults must find out what happened after one of them was kidnapped by someone who is determined to reveal the truth about what happened.

Yellowjackets stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress among the adult cast while Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have been added as series regulars in season 2. Also joining them is Elijah Wood for a season-long guest arc. The younger cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson.