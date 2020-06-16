'Yellowstone' Season 3 First Look: Josh Holloway and Jennifer Landon Shake Things Up (Exclusive)

Josh Holloway and Jennifer Landon are adding new life to Paramount Network's Yellowstone.

When the third season of the Kevin Costner drama kicks off, viewers will be introduced to Holloway's Roarke Morris, a villainous hedge fund manager whose ambitious plans concern the Dutton family, and Landon's Teeter, a dynamic female wrangler who joins the bunkhouse. Only ET has the exclusive first look at two of the newest additions to the series.

"Roarke is a hedge fund baller, if you will," Holloway says in ET's exclusive sneak peek of his powerful character. As the cast tees up, Roarke is head of a company with plans to turn the land into profit.

A fan of Yellowstone before joining the series, the Lost star says he was "super excited" to join the star-studded ensemble. Not only will Roarke's presence ruffle feathers, but his head gets turned when he meets Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), a "vicious rottweiler."

"This woman yelling at him from the bridge and then climbing a fence, he thinks, 'Wow, cutie!'" Holloway says. And we all know that'll end badly for him. "We're swimming with the sharks now."

Meanwhile, Landon -- daughter of the late legendary actor Michael Landon -- adds spunk and humor to Yellowstone as the memorable Teeter.

"There was a line that if they were going to get a girl, she had to be ugly or mean, and then they saw me somehow and they said, 'Perfect,'" she says with a chuckle in ET's exclusive sneak peek.

The character has a unique drawl to her and Landon's co-stars couldn't help but smile when recalling filming scenes with her because Teeter filled so much space. ("That's gibberish!" one of the characters says during a scene, a bit in awe.)

"It's phonetically written. She speaks the way her family speaks," Landon explains of Teeter's singular pronunciations. Co-star Denim Richards, who plays Colby, credits Landon for creating "this entirely new character that I don't believe anybody's ever seen before," while Reilly says she "has the role of the season."

"I felt excited and honored to join a show where women really, for lack of a better term, have life by the balls," Landon says.

Yellowstone tells the story of the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect -- the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders -- an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park.

Yellowstone returns for season 3 Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network. On Monday, the countdown to Yellowstone kicked off with a season 1 marathon that runs through Friday, June 19 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT. Leading up to the season 3 premiere, watch the season 2 marathon from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET/PT.

