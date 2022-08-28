'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Promises 'All Will Be Revealed': Watch

The Duttons are back! During Sunday's MTV VMAs, Paramount Network unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated fifth season of Yellowstone.

In the 15-second first look, Kevin Costner's John Dutton promises of himself and his family: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do."

After fans get quick peeks at Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kacey (Luke Grimes), Rip (Cole Hauser), the teaser assures fans that "all will be revealed" in season 5.

ET spoke to the show's cast at the Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this year, and most of the actors stayed mum about the goings-on in season 5.

"I never know," Grimes said of what's going to happen in the series. "I kind of like it that way, but even if I didn't, I don't think [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan would tell me what's happening next. I literally know nothing about it."

"It's bigger than you can imagine," Piper Perabo, who plays Summer Higgins, teased, with Jimmy Hurdstrom actor Jefferson White admitting, "We're along for the ride, we're ready for whatever it is."

While the cast was short on specifics about the upcoming season, when ET's Cassie DiLaura chatted with Costner in June, the actor had plenty of praise for the series.

"When I found Yellowstone, it hadn't been made," he told ET. "I liked the story, I thought we could do this, so, the idea that it's good, that doesn't surprise me at all. The idea that it blew up, that's something you can’t always predict."

Season 5 of Yellowstone will premiere with a special two-hour event Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c on Paramount Network.