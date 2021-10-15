'You': Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti on the Killer Season 3 Finale Twist (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched all of season 3 of Netflix's You.

Joe Goldberg in... Paris?

Netflix's twisty dark drama, You, dropped its third season on Friday and found the r̶e̶f̶o̶r̶m̶e̶d killer as a new father to baby boy Henry; a husband to his "soulmate," Love; and beginning life in a suburban enclave, Madre Linda. But, as things often go when Joe is involved, that carefree, stress-free turning of a new leaf didn't last very long. By the end of the first episode, it wasn't Joe who made the season's first dramatic kill but Love, who (literally) axed their realtor neighbor, Natalie (played by Michaela McManus), the same woman who caught Joe's eye in the season 2 finale, after becoming suspicious over their flirtatious relationship. And so began the mayhem.

The season culminated with Joe, after making plans to run away with Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle), having one final dinner at home with Love, not aware that she knew of his secret plan to leave her and their baby. After she revealed that she knew of Joe's quest for a new life, Love grabbed a kitchen knife -- laced with a paralyzing sedative -- and attacked him, crippling him. But Love wasn't in the clear just yet, as Joe -- somehow always one step ahead in nearly all situations -- stabbed her with a needle filled with a poisonous and fatal toxin. Joe Goldberg: 1, Love Quinn: 0.

As Love lay lifeless on the kitchen floor, Joe swooped up Henry and staged a murder-suicide, setting their Madre Linda home ablaze with her body still inside, though they'd (obviously) never find his body. While the residents of the town returned to life as if Joe and Love were never in it, You revealed -- in the final moments of season 3 -- that Joe was starting anew in Paris, his next move unknown for now. So just what awaits Joe as he consumes himself in French life? And will he ever be found out? Time will tell in season 4.

"I was not surprised," You star Penn Badgley told ET's Lauren Zima when asked about Joe surviving the season without so much as a scar. "I know how long I'm contracted for."

Victoria Pedretti, meanwhile, reacted to Love's unsettling fate, sharing that she was aware before the season began that her character would not make it out alive.

"If you're going to go, you want it to be unique," Pedretti said of Love's demise. "It was definitely really sad and troubling and tragic the way it all goes down but I also knew I was going to die, so I wasn't surprised. It was surprising to see exactly how."

Even so, You often brought back familiar faces through dream sequences or hallucinations. Such was the case with Elizabeth Lail's Beck and James Scully's Forty. Pedretti seemed to shoot down any possibility that Love could reappear down the line when the question was posed. "That is not my decision," she answered candidly, adding that though Love was supposed to be Joe's "soulmate," that clearly wasn't the case.

With season 4 already on the books, Badgley danced around the question of what he'd like to see Joe do next now that the slate has (sort of) been wiped clean.

"It's not up to me because I think I've gotten as far as the viewer will get by the end of this season," Badgley admitted. "I feel like Joe is a device that's fun to apply to new situations. So the fact that people haven't seen him be a dad and be married and being in the suburbs, [experiencing] some kind of domesticity, I think people are really gonna love that. Beyond that, well, first you got to get to the end to even consider season 4."

One thing that may be a reality? An unexpected You-Emily in Paris crossover, now that Joe is also walking the Parisian cobblestone streets.

"Who told you?!" Pedretti quipped, prompting Badgley to joke, "If you see Joe on Emily in Paris, watch out!"

You is streaming now on Netflix. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.