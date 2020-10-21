'You' Season 3 Taps Scott Speedman as 'Mysterious' CEO

You is adding a potential new target for Joe Goldberg. Scott Speedman has joined the cast for season 3 of the Netflix series, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

Speedman will play Matthew, who is described as "a successful CEO, husband and uncommunicative father. He's reserved, mysterious, and has a tendency to be withdrawn... all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath," raising some suspicion about his true colors.

On the TV side, the 45-year-old actor most recently starred on TNT's Animal Kingdom, before departing at the start of the third season in 2018, and had a key guest appearance in an episode of Grey's Anatomy. He is also known for playing Ben Covington on the WB drama Felicity, which ran for four seasons in the early 2000s.

Speedman joins a cast led by Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, who will both reprise their roles as Joe and Love Quinn, respectively. New additions include Travis Van Winkle as Cary, a wealthy guy who invites Joe into his inner circle, and Shalita Grant as Sherry, a "mom-fluencer" who is secretly a mean girl that invites Love into her friend group for suspicious reasons. Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti also return as executive producers.

Season 2 ended with Joe and Love, pregnant with his child, moving into a cookie-cutter home, only for the not-so-reformed serial killer to zero in on their attractive new neighbor -- implying that his wandering eye may be the downfall to their unconventional relationship. He also discovered that Love is like him: a killer.

ET spoke with Badgley about the shocking ending of season 2, when Love didn't turn out to be who he thought she was.

"She is theoretically a perfect match, because she wants to see somebody the way Joe wants to be seen, and vice versa," Badgley told ET of Joe and Love. "They both want to be seen... actually, you understand more and more, she has a mania there too. That once you understand why Love is the way she is, and who she actually is, you realize that there is no perfect match for Joe. 'Cause actually, he's found her, but that's the thing... we are too accustomed to being like, if she didn't find the box, they'd be together. Like, no! ... People like Joe cannot receive what they want because they want something impossible. I feel like when we see what Joe, what Love's character is, then it's like, oh yeah, of course. Did he find his soulmate? And he turned her into a villain in a split second."

As for what Badgley would like for his character to have in the future, he said it involves happiness.

"I think he deserves something better now, you know?" he mused. "Like I'm not sure that that's possible. What does Joe need? Joe needs, ugh, Joe needs justice, but what does that mean? Does that mean prison? Does that mean death? I don't know."

ET also spoke with Pedretti about where the characters go after the shocking ending of season 2.

"I am and continue to be worried for anyone who chooses to be around Joe and also Love," she said.

You returns in 2021 on Netflix.

