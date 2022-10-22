Zac Brown Band Cancels Concert After Crew Members Are Denied Entry at Canada Border

The Zac Brown Band clearly subscribes to the motto "leave no man behind," which explains why the band canceled a concert in Vancouver after some of its crew members were denied entry at the Canada border.

The band released a statement explaining why it was forced to cancel its concert Friday night at Rogers Arena, saying "some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed."

That their records were expunged didn't seem to matter, because the band said that even though it has "regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone," they still ran into some trouble at the border.

"Each time we've come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country [Thursday] night," the statement read. "We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind. As a band who prides themselves on showing up with excitement and professionalism, we will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we’re so sorry we can’t be there."

The band resumes its tour Saturday night in Portland, Oregon before heading to the Hollywood Bowl (Nov. 4), Oakland Arena (Nov. 6), Wonderfront Festival in San Diego (Nov. 18), Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona (Nov. 19) and Nashville, Tennessee (Dec. 31) to close out the North American tour in 2022.

The tour picks up again in the UK and Australia in March 2023.