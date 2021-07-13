Zac Efron Breaks His Grandfather Out of a Nursing Home to Watch the Euro Cup in Adorable Video

Step aside, Tom Cruise, Zac Efron is on a mission! The 33-year-old actor broke into his grandfather's nursing home in an adorable new Instagram video with the help of his younger brother, Dylan Efron.

"We're gonna bust Grandpa out of here!" Zac says before putting on a face mask and sneaking into the nursing home as the theme music for Mission: Impossible plays.

After swiping a key card, he picks up his grandpa, who puts on his hat and declares, "Let's get out of here."

The brothers and their grandpa hit the road, enjoy a soda, watch a Euro match and have some quality time together.

At the end of the clip, Zac jokingly decides, "Grandpa's better at acting than I am."

Zac captioned the clip, "We’re coming Grandpa!," and his brother Dylan commented, "Just wanted to watch the Euro Cup with the boys."

For more stars at the Euro finals, watch the clip below.