Zach Braff Celebrates Girlfriend Florence Pugh for Being 'a Gift to the World' on Her Birthday

Zach Braff is celebrating his lady love for her special day. The filmmaker and Scrubs alum took to Instagram on Sunday to commemorate girlfriend Florence Pugh's 25th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met," Braff, 45, wrote, alongside a slideshow of snapshots from some of their fun adventures together. "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday."

The photos Braff posted included shots of them hiking together through the hills of Los Angeles with the Hollywood sign in the background, and a photo of them flying together on a plane.

"What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," Braff concluded.

For her part, Pugh spent much of her birthday reposting sweet birthday wishes from friends and family onto her Instagram story.

Among these, she shared a screenshot of Braff's heartfelt message, alongside a heart emoji.

Florence Pugh/Instagram

This celebration of birthday love comes after Pugh previously wished Braff a happy birthday on Instagram in April, officially confirming their long-rumored romance. The post was met with a barrage of criticism, with some commenters slamming the couple's 20-year age difference.

Pugh responded with a lengthy, heartfelt video addressing critics of their relationship and slamming the vitriolic reactions.

"I would never in my life -- ever, ever -- tell anyone who they can or cannot love. It is not your place. And really, it has nothing to do with you," she said in part. "The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me."

In November, Braff opened up, in an interview with Mr Porter, and addressed his girlfriend's powerful response while explaining why he didn't share a response of his own.

"She literally sat down, hit record on her phone and said that," Braff recalled. "I thought, 'How could I possibly follow anything as intelligent and articulate as that?' So, I chose not to."

For more on the cute couple, who have been romantically linked since April 2019, see the video below.