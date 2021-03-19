Zayn Malik Says He's Surprised That It's Been 'So Easy to Adjust' to Fatherhood

Zayn Malik says he's taken to fatherhood quite quickly. The singer -- who welcomed his first child with girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September -- is opening up about his transition into life with a newborn daughter.

"Honestly, it’s amazing," Malik said while speaking with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morningon Wednesday. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff, were like, 'You know, it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she’s an amazing baby."

"It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She’s made it really easy for us," Malik said of his 5-month-old daughter, Khai. "She sleeps really well and she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment."

"It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure," he added.

The "Vibez" singer admitted that he didn't expect to take to fatherhood quite as quickly as he has, because he's long been used to just "doing my own thing [and] just writing, recording, making music."

"I was just very focused on my career. I had time for my relationship too, but it was still solely about me," he shared. "The fact that she has been so easy to kind of just adjust to, it’s been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, and just doing really relaxing and chill stuff with her."

Malik said he's been spending his time "watching kids shows with her on TV... learning nursery rhymes, rolling around with her, and just singing to her."

"It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust and that’s the most surprising," he shared.

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Hadid has been "a natural" when it comes to being a mom and that she and Malik are stronger than ever in their bond.

"They are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer," the source said. "They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting. Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."