Zendaya Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Tom Holland: 'The One Who Makes Me the Happiest'

Zendaya put her love for Tom Holland on display with a special birthday wish! On Wednesday, the 25-year-old actress celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a sweet pic. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3,” the Spider-Man actress captioned the picture.

Holland took the the comments to respond to his love's post writing, "❤️❤️❤️."

In the black and white photo, the couple is all smiles as Holland looks into the camera, while he holds the actress close to him. Zendaya flashes a grin while she looks out of the frame. While the pair haven’t been shy about sharing their support for each other on their stories, this post is the first time in a while that the actress has shared a picture of Holland on her grid.

The sweet birthday wish comes after the couple were spotted getting cozy during a stroll in Boston. In April, the couple were each dressed casually as they walked around the city.

The Euphoria star wore an oversized knit sweater with dark pants and white sneakers, and kept her hair swept up in a bun and out of her face. Holland was cool in an oversized T-shirt tucked into black pants.

During their walk, the couple held hands, and later, the actress looped her arm through her beau’s arm, while Holland put his hand in his pocket, as they took in the city.

The same month, Zendaya spoke to ET about having her man’s support during the intense Euphoria filming process.

"I think it's great to have that support and love around you, because you need that," Zendaya said of the Uncharted actor being there for her as she detaches from playing the drug-addicted high school student.

"This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."