Zendaya Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors After Fake TikTok Sonograms

Relax Spider-Man: No Way Home fans, Michelle "MJ" Jones is not pregnant. Zendaya took to Instagram to dispel rumors that she and her boyfriend and co-star, Tom Holland, are expecting.

Posting a photo with a black background, Zendaya wrote, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." continuing, "Just making stuff up for no reason...weekly."

Zendaya Instagram

The rumor mill, however, did not start churning on Twitter, but TikTok. The now-viral video showed a Photoshopped screenshot of Zendaya's Instagram to make it look like she posted an ultrasound. The video then cuts to Kris Jenner dancing to the song "Lady Marmalade." (TikTok users have dubbed this kind of prank "Krissing.")

Like most internet frenzies, this video sent online users feverishly sharing the news of Zendaya's supposed pregnancy. So much so, the Euphoria actress' name is trending across social media platforms.

This hit TikToK as a ki and now y’all in an uproar talking about Zendaya is pregnant 😭 Y’all have to stop. pic.twitter.com/U7qJp4ZZzk — they call me cam (@Thecmcbride) June 15, 2022

While a Spider-Man baby is clearly not in the immediate future, Zendaya and Tom appear to be as strong as ever. On June 1, she posted a tribute to Tom for his birthday, writing, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”

The fan-favorite couple has been rumored to be dating on and off since the first iteration of their superhero films together in 2017. In July 2021, the pair was spotted kissing at the airport, confirming their relationship.

In April, Zendaya explained to ET how she's leaned on her relationship while working in the industry, saying, "I think it’s great to have that support and love around you, because you need that,” she said. "This isn't an easy job, so it's good to have that to free you up from it every now and then."