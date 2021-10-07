Zendaya Stuns in Gold Breast Plate Dress at the 2021 Women in Film Awards: See Her Look!

Zendaya just rocked another show-stopping look.

The 25-year-old actress stunned in a gold-plated look at Women in Film's annual award ceremony held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Zendaya arrived at the event wearing a statement-making design from the Summer/Spring 2022 Loewe collection.

The dress featured a gray maxi dress with a gold art piece framing her torso. She paired the look with dangling gold earrings and pointed-toe metallic heels.

Her stylist, Law Roach, called her a "queen" on his social media as he shared the fabulous look.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Women In Film (WIF)

Zendaya is no stranger to making the Best Dressed lists. Her most recent looks, especially the ones she rocked while promoting Dune, left everyone with their jaws dropped.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Last month, she celebrated her birthday during the Venice Film Festival. On her Instagram, she thanked Valentino and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for the amazing look she rocked at dinner.

"I know I’m late but just wanted to say thank you to my @maisonvalentino family for making my birthday in Venice so beautiful🤎," she wrote alongside photos from the celebrations.

Fans can't wait to see more of Zendaya's fashionable looks when she continues to promote Dune and does the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home later this year.

"I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," Zendaya told ET in July. "And you know, we all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think."