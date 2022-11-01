Ziwe Grills Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in the Trailer for the Late-Night Show's Return

Ziwe is back with new episodes of her self-titled, late-night talk show as she grills the likes of Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and more. Ahead of the Showtime series' return on Nov. 18, the host shared a trailer for the upcoming episodes, giving viewers an extended preview of who is getting skewered next.

"Where do you stand on the Emancipation Proclamation?" Ziwe askes Barrymore, a fellow talk show host who gets flustered as she responds by saying, "I am for freedom. Is that the right answer?"

"As an Italian American, would you consider yourself a person of color?" the host asks Fox, who quickly answers with, "No, definitely not…," before dropping an "although" to Ziwe's surprise.

But they are not the only ones in the hot seat during season 2, which returns with a second installment of all-new episodes full of provocative interviews, hilarious sketches and wit from beginning to end.

Amber Riley finds herself having to decide if the Supreme Court or the cast of Glee is more diverse while Michael Che admits to his fear of long silences after answering a question and Blake Griffin compares himself to the most powerful Black women in America.

Ziwe returns with six new episodes starting Friday, Nov. 18 on streaming and on demand before premiering Sunday, Nov. 20 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.