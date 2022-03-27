Zoë Kravitz Looks Pretty in Pink at 2022 Oscars

Catwoman at the Oscars! Zoë Kravitz looked stunning on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre as she attended the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Kravitz, who walked the red carpet solo, stunned in a light pink, strapless, Saint Laurent gown, which featured a bow detail. She accessorized her glamorous with a diamond necklace and studs.

The 33-year-old The Batman star is slated to present at the show along with a slew of other stars, including her stepfather, Jason Momoa.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Momoa and Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, previously announced in January that they split after 16 years together.

Despite the couple's split, the family has remained close. Earlier this month, Momoa attended Kravitz's premiere of The Batman.

"We're just so proud," he said of the film’s Catwoman. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here. ...It's still family, you know?"

Several weeks later, Lenny Kravitz posted a pic with Momoa riding motorcycles together, prompting the younger Kravitz to comment, "Well isn't this just adorable. love you both so much. @prideofgypsies."

As for Kravitz and her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, a source told ET earlier this month that the pair is "still going strong," after seven months together.

"They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source said. "Channing goes out of his way to make sure Zoë feels loved, and she does the same for him."

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, keeping checking back with ETonline.