'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Holiday Movie Sets Premiere Date: Watch the Festive First Look!

The wrap-up film, which premieres several months after NBC canceled the musical dramedy after two seasons, will follow Zoey (Jane Levy) as she attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones her late father, Mitch (Peter Gallagher), used to do.

“It was a true honor and a thrill to bring this amazingly talented group of people back together again to make Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. This movie never would have happened if it wasn’t for the incredible outpouring of love and support from the fans. It really is a Christmas gift for all of us," creator Austin Winsberg said in a statement. "I am so grateful to The Roku Channel for believing in the whole Zoey’s team and for allowing us to continue to tell this story. I can’t wait for everyone to see all the passion, feeling and genuine holiday cheer we put into making this film. I believe new audiences and die-hard Zoey viewers alike will enjoy and relate to our family holiday musical movie this year and for many years to come...”