Zonnique Pullins, Tiny Harris' Daughter, Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

Zonnique Pullins is a mom! The 24-year-old daughter of Tameka "Tiny" Harris and step-daughter of T.I. welcomed her first child, a daughter, on Tuesday. Zonnique shares the newborn with her boyfriend, Bandhunta Izzy.

The Mix, Zonnique's Fox Soul talk show, was the first to share the baby news.

"Congratulations to @ZonniqueJailee on the arrival of her baby girl! 🍼 Our princess 🎀 arrived this morning at 6:27am, weighing in at 8lbs 8oz, and 21 inches long!" the show wrote on Instagram. "We’re so excited to meet our niece.🥺💜 Thank you to #Zonnique and @majorgirl for allowing us to be the first to announce the news! 😭🙏"

Co-host Romeo Miller announced Zonnique's baby news on the show, revealing that the TV personality went into labor the day before giving birth.

"We haven't seen her yet, but we already know she's a beautiful, amazing, strong princess," he said of the newborn.

Proud grandma Tiny also posted about the arrival of Zonnique's baby.

"Congratulations to my 1st💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee," Tiny wrote on Instagram. "My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God!"

When ET spoke to Zonnique in October, the then-mom-to-be opened up about how she initially felt after learning she was pregnant.

"At first I was definitely sad... but I feel like it was definitely God 's plan for me," she said. "That made me feel like, let me just stop trying to control my whole life and make everything go the way that I plan for it to be and just let God do whatever He wants to do with me. That's why now I can definitely say I'm happy. I'm in a good space about it."

While Zonnique wasn't totally onboard with the pregnancy at first, Bandhunta was excited from the beginning.

"He's been excited since day one so everything has been going really good with us," she shared, before revealing if marriage is in their future.

"We haven't had too many conversations about it recently. I feel like I can definitely marry him, but I don't want to get married anytime soon," Zonnique added. "... Right now I just want to be in a relationship... I think he could definitely be the one, but we shall see."