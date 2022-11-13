Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Why the Holiday Planning Pressure is On (Exclusive)

The holidays are just around the corner! This year Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are gearing up to host, and it seems like the stakes are high.

The cute couple walked the carpet at this year's Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about their Christmas plans.

"This would be our first Christmas in our newly renovated home," Scott said with a smile.

"It's a lot of pressure!" Deschanel added with a laugh. "We have a lot of people [coming] who have hosted holidays for many years, and do it well."

"Like your mom is an amazing cook and entertainer, my mom is an amazing cook and entertainer... my sister!" she continued. "So the bar is high!"

According to Scott, he's still got a good feeling, explaining, "We have a couple aces up our sleeve to make it special... from a decor standpoint."

As for holiday "must-haves," Scott said the most important thing isn't material in nature at all.

"The must-have is family," Scott shared. "We want to squeeze in as much family time as we can."

However, before the family festivities kick-off, the adoring couple came out to lend their support to an organization all about families, Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing vital resources and materials for babies in need, such as diapers, formula, medicine and more.

"We come every year, we love it so much," Deschanel said of the gala. "I love this organization, and I'll basically do anything for them, they do such good work. They provide the things people need most to the people who need them most."

Those interested in learning about or supporting the organization can find out more online at Baby2Baby.org.