GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Ballet presents Eternal Desire. This show is geared towards Valentine's Day and might just be the perfect date idea to take that special someone.

The show is happening Valentine's Day weekend. It runs Feb. 14 through 16 as well as Feb. 21 at Peter Martin Wege Theatre, located at 341 Ellsworth Ave. SW, in Grand Rapids.

The performance dates are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 14 - 7:30 p.m. - SOLD OUT

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16 - 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 - 7:30 p.m.

There are five individual performances that make up the show. Those include Romeo & Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux, Give Me, and November.

For more information on the performances and ticket information, click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Valentine's Day crafts, events and treats on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.