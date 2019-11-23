Since 1919, the Art Van Santa Parade has kicked off the holiday season in Grand Rapids. On Saturday, the parade marked 100 years of memories and ushering the holidays into West Michigan.

Local marching bands, carolers, performers and organizations all marched through downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning. The entrants in the parade designed their costumes, music and floats around the theme "100 years of memories."

The parade marched down Monroe Avenue from Michigan Street NW to Fulton Street, starting at 9 a.m.

There were also free photos with Santa following the parade.

On Saturday, the Downtown Market Grand Rapids is also hosting a holiday event: A Very Merry Market Day. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors to the market can browse holiday gifts from artisans. There will also be dueling pianos providing some live entertainment.

For more information on the parade, visit santaparadegr.com.

Santa parade 2019

