GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Do you know a bride or groom in the thick of planning their dream wedding? There's an event happening this weekend that may alleviate any stress and save money and time in the planning process.

The 11th annual Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan is happening Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DeVos Place, located at 303 Monroe Ave. NW.

Hundreds of West Michigan's wedding professionals will be under one roof -- everyone and everything from photographers, florist, bakeries, makeup artists and more.

At the expo brides, grooms, bridesmaids, family and friends can taste cakes, preview photos, check out the inside of limousines and party buses, try out photo booths and speak to all the people who could help ensure the big day runs as smoothly as possible.

Here are some of the vendor categories that will be represented at the event.

Wedding Gowns - Bridal Party and Mother Dresses

Party and Mother Dresses Men’s Tuxedos & Suits

Live Dance demonstration prior to the fashion show

Floral & Decorations

Custom Invitations and Stationary

Interactive Entertainment for Reception Party

Tent & Party Rentals

Reception Facilities & Ceremony Venues

Photography & Videography

Rehearsal Dinner & Bridal Shower Venues

Shower Venues Bridal Gift Registry

Gift Registry Photo Booth

DJ’s & Music

Hotel & Lodging

Catering Services and Food Sampling

Cookware & Culinary

Health & Wellness

Wedding Cakes, Cupcakes, Ice Cream, Gourmet Popcorn & Candy

Beauty, Hair and Cosmetics

Honeymoon Travel & Destination Weddings

Limousines & Party Bus

There will be a runway fashion show on Saturday at 1 p.m. It's presented by Caela Scott Bridal & Formalwear and showcases some of the seasons hottest trends, as well as beautiful, timeless looks. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave will emcee the show.

Brides can pre-register for door prizes online and according to organizers, more than $5,000 in prizes will be given away at the event after the fashion show.

For more information and to register for the event, visit: www.kohlerexpo.com/winter-bridal-show.

RELATED VIDEO:

More events featured on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.