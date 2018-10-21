GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 15th annual Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon took over downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Hundreds of runners, walkers and hand-cyclists were expected to hit the pavement downtown -- enjoying the city streets as well as the colorful trails at Millennium Park.

The Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon offers a full marathon event, a half-marathon, a relay and a hand-cycling marathon. This marathon was "designed by runners, for runners" according to the website.

On Saturday, kids were able to run in the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon.

For a list of other race events happening next year, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM