GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The 15th annual Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon took over downtown Grand Rapids Sunday morning.

Hundreds of runners, walkers and hand-cyclists were expected to hit the pavement downtown -- enjoying the city streets as well as the colorful trails at Millennium Park.

The Metro Health Grand Rapids Marathon offers a full marathon event, a half-marathon, a relay and a hand-cycling marathon. This marathon was "designed by runners, for runners" according to the website.

On Saturday, kids were able to run in the Grand Rapids Kids Marathon.

