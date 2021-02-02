2021 Grand Rapids Bridal Show canceled due to COVID-19

The expo was scheduled for Jan. 15-16 but is no longer happening.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Organizers of the annual Grand Rapids Bridal Show have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The original expo date was set for Jan. 15-16, but organizers will instead focus on connecting West Michigan brides with vendors through their website.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes, partnering with local vendors to ensure our show makes wedding planning easier for couples," organizers said in an announcement made Tuesday.

Organizers are also working to enhance the navigation experience at GRBridalShow.com and giving the site a more modern look and feel. These enhancements are planned to roll out by mid-February.

Local wedding professionals have banded together to bring couples free door prizes and exclusive coupons only found on the Grand Rapids Bridal Show site. Brides are encouraged to register on the website no later than mid-March to enter to win.

In addition to our online efforts, we are pursuing opportunities to get physical marketing materials in the hands of brides this spring. Organizers will share updates for this on the website and through social media.

"The 2021 live show is canceled, but we are pushing harder than ever to maintain a bridal show experience for brides," the announcement went on to say.

