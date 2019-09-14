GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mexican Heritage Association is hosting their 50th Fiesta Mexicana from September 13 through September 15. The festival is happening at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

The festival is a great way to experience Mexican culture. There will be food, art, music and dancing. The event started back in 1969 when a group of women decided they wanted to share their cultural heritage with the community.

