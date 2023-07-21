Ada Township hosting one more 'Beers at the Bridge' concert this summer

Legacy Park was alive with activity on Friday night for one of the community's premiere summer events, and there's one more chance to enjoy the event this year.

ADA, Michigan — Hundreds of people turned out at Legacy Park on Friday night to celebrate togetherness at Ada Township's "Beers at the Bridge" concert series.

Friday's event featured beer from Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery and Railtown Brewing Company along with food from Garage Bar and Grill, Mudpenny, and the Ada Fresh Market. It also featured music from the Megan Rae Band. The event also features a number of community sponsors mingling with the community along River Street.

But organizers say the best part of the event is getting to spend time with your neighbors.

"You come to different places, and sometimes you find different ones that are standoffish or not as engaging. But, I feel like everybody here is just so welcoming," said Lizzie Molnar, an intern with Ada Township.

"Everybody's so kind and I just feel like Ada Township is just known for having such a great community and friends. You can call all the people in your community your friends."

If you missed Friday's edition of "Beers at the Bridge," there is one more chance this summer to enjoy the event. On August 18, the Thirsty Perch Blues Band will be playing. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

"If you live in the area, you definitely want to come out. You're gonna be missing a good time if you don't," Molnar said.

