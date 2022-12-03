Alpha Grand Rapids Comedy Night to raise money for families in need

For the fundraiser, five people are competing to raise money and whoever raises the least gets a pie in the face at Comedy Night.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Laugh the night away at Alpha Grand Rapids' Comedy Night fundraiser next week.

Alpha provides services to families facing unplanned pregnancies. Last year they gave out a record-breaking 130,000 diapers to families in need.

Competitor Brad Smith, Alpha's development director, is planning to run four miles every four hours for the next 48 hours.

“It's going to be tough, it's really not going to be a lot of fun, but it's for a good cause," Smith said. "And so thinking of the end result of it and why do it, it's not just for personal gain, but it's to bring awareness to Alpha Grand Rapids and raise money for Alpha Grand Rapids, and specifically the clients that we serve."

Comedy Night’s headliner is comedian Mike Williams, a nationally-known speaker who has recorded several comedy projects and written 14 books. Williams uses comedy and heartwarming storytelling to leave his audiences feeling empowered.

The laughs start at 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Cornerstone Church in Caledonia.

For more information on the event, click here. Grab your tickets here. Free childcare will be provided for children ages 5 and under.

