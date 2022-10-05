Headed downtown this weekend? Here's the roads closed for the Amway River Bank Run

From changed race routes to closed roads, we've got you covered.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th annual Amway River Bank Run is set to kick off Saturday morning, bringing more than 10,000 people to downtown Grand Rapids to compete.

The River Bank Run is the largest road race in the country. Since 1978, the race has continued to grow and raise money for charity. To date, over $2.3 million has been raised through the race, which also contributes roughly $1.8 million in revenue to downtown Grand Rapids.

Featuring a 5K, 10K and 25K, the event offers a variety of races for competitors to take on. Due to construction in the city, routes have been altered this year, including the start and finish lines.

Updated River Bank Run course 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

In addition to these races, the River Bank Run is presenting the only 25K wheelchair race in the world, including a 25K handcycling division. Those not looking to compete can participate in the 5K community walk or walk with their children at the Amway Junior race.

If you're headed downtown on Saturday, be prepared to find alternate routes due to closed roads. Race routes will be closed and reopened to traffic gradually, beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

Both downtown streets and ramps will be closed.

See which roads will be closed and when they will be reopened below.

The River Bank Run was created when Grand Rapids Track Club member Frank Cashman discussed the idea of a road race with Marty Allen, the marketing director for Old Kent Bank. Allen pledged funding for the first race, which was held in 1978 with roughly 1,000 participants.

Now, the Amway River Bank Run is considered one of the premier road race events in the United States.

For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.